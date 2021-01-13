Billings long-term care facilities start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

“Where do we go?” she said. “Twice a week I get dressed.”

But she also hasn’t been able to see her daughter and son-in-law, who live in Billings, since the pandemic began. She rarely sees the friends she’s made in the building.

“We had our independence taken away from us,” Stalkup said.

But the residents are excited to get vaccinated, and the facility anticipates full participation from all residents, said Highgate Senior Living health care director Heather Bassett.

So far, Highgate has seen around 20 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, said Shawna Boatman, executive director of Highgate. The facility would not disclose the number of residents who died of COVID-19-related illness in order to “be in compliance and sensitive to our residents and resident family members,” said Highgate community relations coordinator Megan Wilson in an email.

The facility has used rapid testing and tests its 70 staff members weekly for COVID-19 through the Helena State Lab, Bassett said. Visitation is still restricted and depending on where residents go, they are required to quarantine in their apartments for 14 days.