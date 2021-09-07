Billings looks at merits of opening sobering center for intoxicated people

Billings' downtown resource officers want to make sure that City Council understand those experiencing homelessness within the city are different from those who are transient.
The distinction is important as leaders within Billings' city, business, health care and mental health communities work to make the downtown corridor feel safe and inviting to those coming in to work, live, shop and eat.
Billings Police officer Brad Mansur, who works as one of two Downtown Billings Alliance resource officers, told the council Tuesday night that the homeless population in general utilizes the services provided and works to find employment and get a permanent residence somewhere.
"The system works for them," he said.
Downtown's transient population, on the other hand, generally have some kind of permanent residence elsewhere but come to Billings to drink, staying on the street as they do it, he said.
"They're out there to drink, to aid their addictions," he said.
A sobering center or some type of detox facility could be a vital tool in getting this population off the street and connected to social services to help them battle their addictions, he said.
A private non-profit organization is currently working on the logistics of setting up a privately operated sobering center, he added.
"You can't just arrest your way out of the situation," said Billings Police officer Phil Tanis, Downtown Billings Alliance's other resource officer.
Tanis and Mansur, working with the DBA, put together a study over the summer identifying the city's "super utilizers" of public safety services. Using data from 2020, they tallied the contacts between residents and public safety service providers and found that 93 people had more interactions with those providers than anyone else in the city.
The 93 people come from Billings' transient and unhoused populations, and each of them had at least 15 contacts with Billings Police and other public safety officials in 2020. One individual alone had 393 different interactions with providers.
Tanis and Mansur said some of the 93 people were transported three to five times a day to an emergency room while others had between five and 10 contacts with police or fire officers a day.
Those interactions, along with visits to the emergency room, cost the city between $10 million and $25 million a year, they said. For those who are intoxicated to the point of not being able to stand or move, the hospital is the only place they can go.
But they don't need a hospital, Tanis and Mansur said. They need a place to sober up and get help.
Services exist that do that to a certain level. The Crisis Center, a 24-hour crisis shelter, has limited space and is designed to help those with immediate substance abuse or mental health needs. But to be admitted, the person has to be awake.
The Montana Rescue Mission, which operates the Men's Shelter and Women and Family Shelter, is a private religious organization, and has an intoxication policy that prevents those who might pose a serious threat to themselves, to staff or to others using the mission from staying there.
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is operating at maximum capacity and so only those arrested for violent crimes are booked.
Tanis and Mansur, along with the Downtown Billings Alliance, believe a sobering center can fill that gap. The resource would serve as a place where individuals could sober up enough to be released on their own.
Upon leaving, the center would put those individuals in contact with workers or programs that offer addiction and counseling services.
Working with the jail, the two resource officers, along with Kody Christensen-Linton, the DBA's resource outreach coordinator, have built up the Motivated Alternative Addiction Program or MAAP.
MAAP is court-mandated program for those who qualify or volunteer to help them into addiction recovery. Those who successfully complete the program have arrest warrants dropped.
Tanis, Mansur and Christensen-Linton have seen MAAP become incredibly effective in helping those "chronic high utilizers" of public safety services move on with their lives.
"We're here to say there needs to be a solution," said Katy Easton, executive director of the DBA.