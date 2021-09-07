Billings looks at merits of opening sobering center for intoxicated people

But they don't need a hospital, Tanis and Mansur said. They need a place to sober up and get help.

Services exist that do that to a certain level. The Crisis Center, a 24-hour crisis shelter, has limited space and is designed to help those with immediate substance abuse or mental health needs. But to be admitted, the person has to be awake.

The Montana Rescue Mission, which operates the Men's Shelter and Women and Family Shelter, is a private religious organization, and has an intoxication policy that prevents those who might pose a serious threat to themselves, to staff or to others using the mission from staying there.

The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is operating at maximum capacity and so only those arrested for violent crimes are booked.

Tanis and Mansur, along with the Downtown Billings Alliance, believe a sobering center can fill that gap. The resource would serve as a place where individuals could sober up enough to be released on their own.

Upon leaving, the center would put those individuals in contact with workers or programs that offer addiction and counseling services.