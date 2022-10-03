Billings looks at reconfiguring bus routes and expanding operating hours

The wait for a bus in Billings could shrink by 30 minutes and riders would be able to catch a ride after 6 p.m. under a new busing plan being weighed by the city.

Billings' 2022 Transit Development Plan lays out a base redesign of city bus routes and schedules, incorporating feedback collected from city residents and bus riders over the last year.

The plan calls for busing that runs later into the evening, more efficient routes that include more of the city's north and south sides, and service that makes stops every 30 minutes rather than every hour.

The expansion of services, run times and a more efficient route map will be funded in part by the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will increase federal funding to the city's MET Transit system by 30% over the next five years.

MET Transit will receive its first block of $540,000 in funding next year.

City residents and bus riders have long called for service that runs later into the evening. Currently, the last buses run at 5:50 p.m. The new plan would push that back to 6:20 p.m., with buses on the downtown connection running until 8 p.m.

The plan also speeds up pickup times along many of the city bus routes, moving from a stop every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes. By reducing the pickup time at bus stops and transfer stations, MET Transit will be able to better serve more riders, making transit more accessible.

Many of the routes themselves have been redrawn, and some expanded through more of the north and south side neighborhoods, in an effort to make it easier for riders to transfer from one route to another.

The way the city's bus routes are currently drawn, most users have to pick up their transfer ride at either MET's downtown transfer station or its West End station at Stewart Park, said Rusty Logan, transit manager for the city.

The plan has redrawn and expanded routes in an effort to make it easier for riders to transfer from one route to another at various points across the city, he said.

Additionally, the plan calls for buses switching from what's known as "flag stops" to "fixed stops."

Users flagging down a bus anywhere along its route or riders flagging the driver to stop at any point on the road is called a flag stop and by moving away from that, city busing can operate faster and more efficiently, Logan said.

Fixed stops, where buses pick up and drop off riders only at designated stops, allow for routes to run smoother and makes transit easier to understand to use for new riders.

The draft plan still needs to be finalized and then approved by city council before it would be implemented.

"I'm impressed," said council member Mike Boyett. "This is very well done."