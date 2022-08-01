Billings looks at refining its building code appeal process

The last time Billings' building code board of appeals met was seven years ago. In fact, the board has only convened twice in the last 20 years.

And so Billings City Council is wondering if it might be time to revise and tighten up the way it operates.

Developers and contractors who believe building code has been interpreted incorrectly or unfairly by the city, or that a particular code does not apply to their project, can appeal the decision to the city's board of appeals.

The board is comprised of six Billings residents who work in a specific field related to building construction, and includes a plumber, an electrician and an architect. Acting as clerk and serving as a non-voting member is an employees from the city's building division. The board only meets when someone appeals a decision by the city.

Similarly, the city has its board of adjustment that hears zoning issues and meets more regularly.

Billings is required by state law to have an appeals process in place for building code decisions. The state uses a board of appeals for issues that arise on state property and so most cities in the state follow suit and use a board of appeals as well.

Those who serve on Billings' board of appeals are appointed by the mayor, who noted that it can be difficult to find the specific industry professionals who are available and willing.

To help make the process work better, city council is considering reducing the board from six members to five.

Jessica Fust, head of the city's building division, noted that the board currently only has five active members and so reducing the board to five members would be pretty simple.

Council is also considering removing the requirement that a specific number of board members come from a specific field within in the building profession. Members would still be appointed from within the building and construction community; the city would simply move away from requiring there be a specific number from each field.

Finally, city council is looking at requiring that the city staffer that clerks for the board and serves a non-voting member come from a city department outside the building division.