Billings looks for a few (more) good landscapers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the height of the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this spring, Billings put a freeze on hiring seasonal workers in its parks and recreation department as officials were unsure what the summer would look like.

Now that parks and pools are open, the parks department is down 10 seasonal employees and hoping to get the positions filled as quickly as possible.

The parks department's seasonal employees handle landscaping and care-taking duties at the various city parks and typically the city hires about 50 of them each spring.

This year they've got 40 workers hired and it's been a scramble to get everything covered. Mike Whitaker, director of the Parks and Recreation Department said it's not just COVID.

"It's been challenging the last several years," Whitaker said.

"It's very competitive in this town to hire seasonals," said Mike Pigg, park supervisor for the city.