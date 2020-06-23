Billings looks for a few (more) good landscapers

At the height of the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this spring, Billings put a freeze on hiring seasonal workers in its parks and recreation department as officials were unsure what the summer would look like.
Now that parks and pools are open, the parks department is down 10 seasonal employees and hoping to get the positions filled as quickly as possible.
The parks department's seasonal employees handle landscaping and care-taking duties at the various city parks and typically the city hires about 50 of them each spring.
This year they've got 40 workers hired and it's been a scramble to get everything covered. Mike Whitaker, director of the Parks and Recreation Department said it's not just COVID.
"It's been challenging the last several years," Whitaker said.
"It's very competitive in this town to hire seasonals," said Mike Pigg, park supervisor for the city.
Part of the issue is timing. The city hires its seasonal park employees in the early spring and uses them until well into the fall, which leaves high school and college students — the likeliest group for seasonal help — mostly unavailable for the jobs.
"We start before school is out and and we try to keep them on until October," Pigg said.
The other factor is pay. The city pays its seasonal park employees between $13 and $14 an hour, wages also paid by many of the city's fast food joints. In fact some chains start their employees at $15 an hour.
As a result, the parks' seasonal employees tend to be older residents looking for something part-time or retirees with time on their hands, Pigg said.
"We just run out of bodies," he said.
It's different over at the recreation department. Seasonal employees from recreation staff the city's swimming and wading pools, and most of the city's youth sports and activity programs.
The positions are strictly summer jobs and as such are popular with high school and college students in the area.
"Our rec division is doing fine," said Whitaker.
