Billings officials learned this week that they failed to receive a multimillion-dollar federal grant that instead went to Missoula.
Billings had applied for the $26 million federal grant to help finish two major projects in the city, the construction of the Inner Belt Loop and completion of the Marathon Loop Trail.
Hopes had been high the city would receive the grant. The U.S. Department of Transportation awards half of the grants to rural communities, and Billings is considered part of that group. Both of the cities' proposed projects had significant local funding and were already designed and planned with portions completed — two significant details the feds look for.
"It was in really good shape," said Wyeth Friday, the city's planning director. "The effort had been really substantial."
The city had worked with officials from Kalispell, which has twice received the grant, in how to put together its application. Then Billings business and city leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte to pitch support for Billings' application. All three backed the effort and sent letters to the DOT.
However, Billings was one of 10 Montana communities that had applied for the grant. Missoula had submitted an application, as had the Montana Department of Transportation for the Billings bypass project.
In all, 666 communities from across the country with a combined $9.6 billion in projects had applied for a chunk of the $900 million available.
The competition was always going to be stiff, said Billings Mayor Bill Cole. It's on city leaders now to look how to improve on their application and try again. The first step will be a thorough debrief with DOT, Cole said.
Officials from the DOT will meet with those applicants who request it to learn how they can improve their grant writing and application performance.
"We have to submit compelling applications and we have to do it on a regular basis," Cole said.
In the past, Billings hasn't been as aggressive in going after these federal grants as other Montana communities, he said. And it shows.
Some of the frustration of losing out this year to Missoula is that it marks the 10th time one of these federal grants has been awarded to a western Montana community. In the past, towns as far away as Whitefish, Polson, Toston and Kalispell have received these federal grants. Missoula and Gallatin counties have both received the grant twice.
Billings could be more competitive, Cole said.
"We have to make sure a fair amount of federal funding gets to Eastern and central Montana," he said.
The inner belt loop is a city project that would connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection. The goal of the project is to help boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road.
That stretch of Main Street famously became a public safety hazard in June 2010 when a tornado touched down near the Metra and first responders had trouble accessing the area because of blocked traffic.
The Marathon Loop Trail, a 26-mile circuit around the city, runs along Airport Road, down to the Yellowstone River, passing through Mystic and Riverfront parks, and connecting with Shiloh Road near ZooMontana, where it runs up to connect back at Airport Road.
Roughly two-thirds of the trail has been constructed. Large stretches along the Yellowstone River and Airport Road still wait to be completed.
Kristi Drake leads TrailNet, a Billings nonprofit with more than 12,000 members that has been working with the city to get the Marathon Loop built. She was devastated when she learned the city had lost the grant; Drake was part of the group that traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for the funds.
"You know this city, this community, wants trails," she said.
Her group will continue to push hard with fundraising and will work with the city to look at other funding options as they move forward. But she acknowledged that not having the grant will slow progress on the project.
To finish the Inner Belt Loop, the city will use gas tax proceeds it has been saving up for the project. But it means the road won't be finished until 2025. For the Marathon Loop Trail, city leaders and Billings TrailNet officials will have to look for alternative funding and continue to raise funds, Wyeth said.
"We'll look to other ways," Cole said.