Lucky's Market

A crowd gathers during the grand opening of Lucky’s Market at West Park Promenade in 2014.

 JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo

Employees at the Billings Lucky's Market were told the store will be closing, according to several staffers at the store. 

The news comes as the national retailer is closing stores across the country, including a store in Missoula and at least 20 stores in Florida. 

The Billings store director declined to comment, referring calls to corporate headquarters where messages left for a spokeswoman were not returned Tuesday morning. 

Lucky's opened in Billings in 2014 as the Boulder, Colorado based-company expanded. The Gazette reported the 26,000-square-foot-store had about 140 part-time and full-time employees.

In December, the Kroger grocery store chain announced it was pulling its financial backing from Lucky's after reviewing Lucky's Market's portfolio, according to a story from the Orlando Sun Sentinel. Kroger's had been one of the store's main financial backers.

Lucky's has 41 locations in 10 states, according to its corporate website. 

Retrospective: West Park Plaza

