Employees at the Billings Lucky's Market were told the store will be closing, according to several staffers at the store.
The news comes as the national retailer is closing stores across the country, including a store in Missoula and at least 20 stores in Florida.
The Billings store director declined to comment, referring calls to corporate headquarters where messages left for a spokeswoman were not returned Tuesday morning.
Lucky's opened in Billings in 2014 as the Boulder, Colorado based-company expanded.
The Gazette reported the 26,000-square-foot-store had about 140 part-time and full-time employees.
In December, the Kroger grocery store chain announced it was pulling its financial backing from Lucky's after reviewing Lucky's Market's portfolio, according to a story from the Orlando Sun Sentinel. Kroger's had been one of the store's main financial backers.
Lucky's has 41 locations in 10 states, according to its corporate website.
Retrospective: West Park Plaza
Car wash at West Park Plaza, 1976
Teens wash a car in the parking lot of West Park Plaza in July 1976.
Gazette file photo
Hot Dog Wagon at West Park Plaza, 1981
Two women stand at the Hot Dog Wagon in West Park Plaza during Crazy Days in July 1981.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Shoppers at West Park Plaza, 1981
A boy sits in a shopping cart during Crazy Days at West Park Plaza in July 1981.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Loretta Long at West Park Plaza, 1982
"Sesame Street" cast member Loretta Long sings for children at West Park Plaza in November 1982.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Construction at West Park Plaza, 1985
Workers pour concrete during an expansion of West Park Plaza in July 1985.
Gazette file photo
West Park Plaza remodeling plans, 1985
A drawing showing plans for remodeling West Park Plaza is shown in May 1985.
Gazette file photo
Dancers at West Park Plaza, 1986
Dancers from a local dance school perform at West Park Plaza in August 1986.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Richard Simmons at West Park Plaza, 1986
Fitness spokesman Richard Simmons appears at West Park Plaza in August 1986.
Gazette file photo
Table tennis exhibition at West Park Plaza, 1987
A table tennis exhibition is held at West Park Plaza in March 1987.
Gazette file photo
Yellowstone Valley Model Railroad Club at West Park Plaza, 1992
Members of the Yellowstone Valley Model Railroad Club show off their models at West Park Plaza in March 1992.
Gazette file photo
Christmas shoppers at West Park Plaza, 1992
Christmas shoppers wait for Santa Claus to arrive at West Park Plaza in November 1992.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Gingerbread houses at West Park Plaza, 1992
Gingerbread houses are put on display at West Park Plaza in December 1992.
Gazette file photo
Rocky Mountain College football players moving West Park Plaza train, 1993
Rocky Mountain College football players move the West Park Plaza train for cleaning and renovations in January 1993.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
West Park Plaza sign, 1993
The West Park Plaza sign is shown in May 1993.
Gazette file photo
West Park Plaza exterior, 1993
The main entrance of West Park Plaza is shown in May, 1993.
Gazette file photo
Kids on turtle ride at West Park Plaza, 1993
Two boys ride a turtle carnival ride in the West Park Plaza parking lot in May 1993.
Gazette file photo
Russian dancers at West Park Plaza, 1995
Russian dancers perform at West Park Plaza in November 1995.
Gazette file photo
West Park Plaza train, 1996
Children play on the West Park Plaza train in November 1996
Gazette file photo
Girl Scouts at West Park Plaza, 1997
Girl Scouts seal a package at West Park Plaza in February 1997.
Gazette file photo
Albertson's at West Park Plaza, 1998
Albertson's at West Park Plaza is shown in August 1998 shortly after Albertson's acquired Buttrey Foods. The store shown moved to 1212 Grand Ave., and a Smith's grocery store opened in its place. The space was later renovated and is now home to Hastings.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
West Park Plaza train, 2000
Children play on the West Park Plaza train in October 2000.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
