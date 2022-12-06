Billings man accused of fracturing skull of infant daughter

A Billings man is accused of fracturing his infant daughter’s skull earlier this year.

Ryan Lee Kovach, 37, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of assaulting a minor in Yellowstone County District Court. Kovach appeared in court via teleconference following his arrest last week.

“The victim is fighting for her life after suffering head injuries,” Yellowstone County Attorney Hallie Bishop said before requesting Kovach’s bond be set at $150,000.

Officers with the Billings Police Department began an investigation into an injured child in late May, according to charging documents. A 3-month-old’s parents brought her to the Billings Clinic with head trauma. When Billings doctors determined she had skull fractures and brain bleeds, crews life-flighted her to a hospital in Denver for specialized care. Kovach was identified as the girl's father.

When Kovach first spoke with a BPD detective, according to court documents, he allegedly said he and the girl were at their home. She was sleeping in a baby swing while he was in another room. He checked on the girl when he heard several house cats fighting and the baby crying. He allegedly told police he found the girl in her swing with a lump on her head “the size of an egg.” During that same interview, charging documents said Kovach told police the girl’s mother was home when the girl was injured.

Billings detectives spoke with Kovach a second time, per charging documents, with Kovach telling them he previously lied about the girl’s mother being present when she was hurt. Kovach allegedly said he was nervous during the first interview. He still could not say what caused the girl’s injuries, allegedly blaming the cats during both interviews with detectives.

In June, court documents said Children’s Hospital Colorado sent BPD the girl’s medical records. Doctors diagnosed her with bilateral parietal fractures and a subarachnoid hematoma, bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain. Medical records also allegedly stated those injuries were inconsistent with the information provided by the girl’s parents.

County prosecutors charged Kovach with assaulting the girl Nov. 25. Three days later, District Judge Rod Souza signed a $150,000 warrant for Kovach’s arrest. Members of the Montana Violent Offender Task Force arrested Kovach on Dec. 2.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Kovach received a deferred sentence for one felony count of tampering with witnesses in Phillips County District Court in 2017. In June 2020, Judge Souza sentenced Kovach to five years in the Montana Department of Corrections for the strangulation of a partner or family member, with all of that time suspended, according to court documents. With the assault charge, Kovach is potentially violating his probation.

At Kovach’s arraignment Tuesday, District Judge Jessica Fehr set his bond at $150,000. Should he make bail, he will be required to be monitored by GPS. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

He is scheduled to go to trial for the assault charge before Judge Souza on May 1. If convicted of assaulting a minor, Kovach could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.