Billings man accused of hospitalizing infant asks judge to dismiss case

A man accused of beating and hospitalizing a 3-year-old girl is asking a Yellowstone County judge to dismiss his charges.

Willie Antoine Redd, 36, has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility for 22 months since U.S. Marshals arrested him in February 2021. At a hearing last week, District Judge Brett Linneweber heard arguments from Redd and his attorney that delays in the case against Redd violated his right to a speedy trial. County prosecutors rebuffed the claim, saying Redd had several chances to see his case go to trial.

“I feel like it’s been delayed, and I feel like I have a constitutional right to challenge constitutional violations,” said Redd in an exchange in court with Deputy County Attorney Jacob Yerger.

In early February 2021, officers with the Billings Police Department were called to the Billings Clinic, where medical staff were treating a 3-year-old girl. The girl’s body had been brutalized.

Later medical reports detailed that she had fractures to her spine, a brain hemorrhage, injuries to her internal organs and bruises across her body. Crews transported the girl from Billings to Denver for specialized, life-saving care. She was released from the Denver hospital on Feb. 10, according to court documents.

A BPD detective spoke with the girl’s mother, per charging documents, who said Redd was taking care of the girl at the time of her injuries. She said Redd called her at work, saying he was shot at in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, and the girl was injured as he drove away.

The girl’s mom met the two soon after the call, court documents said, and she brought the girl to Billings Clinic. Doctors in Billings and Denver said the girl’s injuries were inconsistent with the account allegedly provided by Redd, who later repeated his story to BPD.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender's Task Force arrested Redd on Feb. 17, according to court documents. At the time of his arrest, he was on federal supervised release after being sentenced in 2014 in a felon in possession of a firearm case. Redd spoke with a BPD detective that same day regarding the injuries to the girl, and entered YCDF under federal custody.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Redd in February with aggravated assault the following day, alleging he caused the 3-year-old girl’s injuries by striking her several times. Prosecutors later amended the charges to one count of assault on a minor in the alternative to aggravated assault.

In May 2021, a federal judge sentenced Redd to a year in custody for violating his supervised released. He was arraigned for the Yellowstone County charges on May 24, 2021, pleading not guilty.

In between then and Friday’s hearing, at least three different attorneys have represented Redd in the Yellowstone County case.

In October 2021 and with his trial less than two weeks away, Redd requested his attorney at the time, Greg Tomicich with the Office of the State Public Defender, be replaced, according to court records. Defense Attorney Amanda Gordon represented Redd from February 2022 until withdrawing in October.

Earlier this year, Gordon filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Redd, alleging his right to a speedy trial was violated when he was in custody waiting for his federal charge to be resolved. Judge Linneweber denied the motion in August 2022.

Stephens, Redd’s attorney since early October, has filed two motions to dismiss the charge against Redd with prejudice, court documents said; one motion again arguing that his right to a speedy trial was violated and another alleging his initial appearance in court was unconstitutionally delayed.

A third motion filed by Stephens is requesting the court to suppress all evidence gathered by Billings investigators from Feb. 18, 2021, to May 24, 2021, should Linneweber deny the motions to dismiss.

Prosecutors have asked that all three motions be denied. While he was in custody at YCDF from the time of his arrest until May 20, 2021, Deputy County Attorney Yerger wrote in documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court, that he was under federal jurisdiction. Once Redd received his federal sentence, he was subsequently arraigned on the Yellowstone county charges May 24.

Redd testified in court Friday that he did not waive his right to a speedy trial at any point in the nearly two years that he’s been in custody, and he’s consistently opposed all continuances. When questioned by Stephens, Redd said he didn’t understand the reasons for the delay, which was not his fault.

Only the 248 days from Redd’s arrest to his initial trial date in October 2021 can be attributed to the state, Yerger wrote in the state’s response Redd’s motions, and with a portion of that time due to Redd’s federal charge.

“(Redd) cannot cite any affirmative act or omission by the state which required trial to be delayed, while the record is replete with decisions by (Redd), which had the effect of delaying trial,” Yerger wrote.

Linneweber is expected to make a ruling on the motions to dismiss in the upcoming weeks. Redd currently has a trial scheduled for March 2023. If convicted of aggravated assault or assaulting a minor, Redd could be sentenced up to five years in prison and face a fine of up to $50,000.