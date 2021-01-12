Billings man accused of killing mom with kitchen knife

Police had been called to the Calhoun Lane apartment for disturbances between Papin and his mother multiple times over recent months, prosecutors say.

In separate cases pending in Yellowstone County District Court for Papin, he’s accused of assaulting a cab driver after refusing to pay the $11.75 fare, and swerving at an off-duty police officer who was trying to diffuse a conflict between him and a couple on a motorcycle. That couple told police Papin “had been trying to run them over for no apparent reason for the last several blocks,” charging documents state.

He’s also accused of strangling his grandfather — an allegation police only learned about because they were looking for Papin in connection with a hit-and-run. The grandfather said there was a history of violent incidents between him and Papin, but that he hadn’t reported them.

Papin has denied the charges in the previous cases. He is set to be arraigned on the homicide charge on Wednesday.

Papin is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.