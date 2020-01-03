{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Scheihing

Daniel Scheihing

 Yellowstone County Detention Facility

A man accused of killing his wife was found dead in jail early Friday morning. 

Daniel Scheihing, 72, was discovered in his cell during "routine security checks," according to a press release from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. The release said that the death is suspected to be a suicide. 

Molt crash

Members of the Montana Highway Patrol work at the scene of a fatal crash on Molt Road near mile marker 8 in Yellowstone County on Tuesday.

Scheihing was arrested Wednesday after his wife, Celia Scheihing, 72, was found dead after a car wreck Tuesday. Investigators suspect she died before the crash. Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Thursday her death was ruled a homicide and she died from multiple blunt force injuries before the crash occurred.

