A man accused of killing his wife was found dead in jail early Friday morning.
Daniel Scheihing, 72, was discovered in his cell during "routine security checks," according to a press release from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. The release said that the death is suspected to be a suicide.
You have free articles remaining.
Scheihing was arrested Wednesday after his wife, Celia Scheihing, 72, was found dead after a car wreck Tuesday. Investigators suspect she died before the crash. Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Thursday her death was ruled a homicide and she died from multiple blunt force injuries before the crash occurred.
2019: The year in review
Here are the top stories and photos of 2019 as chosen by the staff of The Billings Gazette, and by the readers who support everything they do.
During 2019, detectives in Yellowstone County solved two lingering homicide cold cases, and the state’s most prolific child molester, 79-year-…
From famous faces to feral pigs, these were the most-read stories online for The Billings Gazette in 2019.
Check out photos from some of the top concerts of 2019.
The Billings Gazette photography staff chooses the top photos from 2019.
Billings Gazette editor Darrell Ehrlick shares his favorite stories from 2019.
The Billings Gazette's arts and entertainment section had a big year in 2019 celebrating the music, art, food and fun in our region.
Arts and entertainment reporter Anna Paige presents her five favorite stories of 2019.
City reporter Rob Rogers presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
Outdoors reporter Brett French presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
Education reporter Matt Hoffman presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
406 Sports editor Jeff Welsch presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
Gazette reporter Mike Kordenbrock shares his five most memorable stories of 2019.
Jeff the Nature guy shows off cool animals, his impeccable craft skills or interviews zookeepers for our Animal Bites video series each week a…
406 Sports reporter Victor Flores presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
Gazette deputy sports editor John Letasky presents his five most memorable stories of 2019.
General assignment reporter Mari Hall presents her five favorite stories of 2019.
406 Sports reporter Mike Scherting presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
Gazette crime and courts reporter Phoebe Tollefson shares her five most memorable stories of 2019.
406 Sports reporter Greg Rachac presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
Politics and agriculture reporter Tom Lutey presents his five most memorable stories of 2019.
Billings Gazette reporter Juliana Sukut shares her five most memorable stories of 2019.
Billings Gazette Editor Darrell Ehrlick shares his most memorable opinion columns of 2019.
During the past decade, conversations about the weather weren’t just small talk around Billings. In 2010, a rare tornado twisted the roof off …