A Billings man is facing charges of stealing several guns from a local pawn shop.

Savas Christian Lewis Howard, 26, pleaded not guilty earlier this week in U.S. District Court to charges of theft from a federal firearm licensee, possession of stolen firearms and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

In a separate investigation, according to court documents, Howard is suspected of supplying the firearm used to wound a Great Falls police office in a shootout earlier this year.

At around midnight on April 14 the Billings Police Department responded to a burglary at Western Pawnbrokers on Montana Avenue, according to court documents. The pawn shop, authorized by the federal government to sell firearms, reported seven guns stolen.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reviewed security footage showing a man breaking through the front door to the shop, smashing the glass to a firearms display and leaving with the guns through the back door.

An agent with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation identified the suspect in the security footage as Howard, according to court documents, after the ATF sent the suspect’s description to various law enforcement agencies. A witness in an investigation of an exchange of gunfire in Great Falls allegedly named Howard as the man who gave a gun to 37-year-old Jacob Kain Bradley. Bradley is suspected of using that gun in March of this year to shoot and injure Senior Police Officer Tanner Lee with the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

Troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Howard the same day as the burglary. He was carrying a backpack, court documents said, which agents were granted a warrant to search. Inside the bag was a 9mm pistol, one of the seven firearms allegedly stolen.

From 2018 through 2019, BPD’s Street Crimes Unit seized an average of 70 firearms every year, according to the department’s annual reports. Over the next three years, that average jumped to around 119 weapons seized or recovered a year. Last year, gun seizures by the SCU reached a five-year peak with 153 guns, at least 28 of which were reported stolen.

Meanwhile, weapons offenses, including shots fired within the city limits and prohibited persons in possession of firearms, have gone from 55 in 2020 to 165 the following year. Reports of weapons discharged in the city limits went from 31 in 2020 to around 120 for the next two years. Gunfire has killed five people in Billings so far this year.

Howard was arraigned in federal court May 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted of possession of stolen firearms or being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, he could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison. At the time of Howard’s arrest in April, court documents said, he had felony warrants for his arrest out of Missoula.

The ATF traced just over 5,000 crime guns in the state from 2017-2021, according to the bureau’s National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment published in February. Nearly 1,000 of those guns were recovered in Billings.

The ATF maintains an anonymous hotline for reporting gun trafficking. Reports of suspected gun trafficking can be made to the bureau at atf.gov/atf-tips, or by calling 1-888-283-8477.