A Billings man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he stabbed a woman, attacked several law enforcement members during his arrest, and then struck a corrections officer while he was in custody.

Robert Jay Glen, 42, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with assault with a weapon, threat counts of assaulting an officer, assault with a bodily fluid, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Standing Master Brad Kneeland set Glen’s bond at $250,000.

Glen was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Feb. 8 as a suspect in a stabbing on the 200 block on Garden Avenue, near Mystic Park. A lieutenant with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office pulled up to a home, court documents said, and found Glen pacing around outside in what “appeared to be in a state of drug induced psychosis or excited delirium.”

Glen allegedly refused commands from the sole officer at the scene, and tried to get into his patrol vehicle. The two fought, according to charging documents, and during the melee, Glen tried to grab the officer’s handgun. The officer used his Taser on Glen, who allegedly still tried to resist arrest.

Backup arrived, court documents said, and in total it took five officers to handcuff Glen and get him into a patrol car. Once inside, Glen allegedly knocked out one of the vehicle’s windows. In the scramble to restrain Glen, according to court documents, officers were punched, kicked and bitten.

The fight with Glen allegedly delayed first responders finding the stabbing victim, a 41-year-old Billings woman, who was taken to a local hospital for life-saving surgery. A witness at the house told investigators Glen stabbed the woman during an “episode.” The knife pierced her liver, court documents said. Investigators took two knives during a search of the home as evidence, one of which was a bloodied kitchen knife.

While in custody at YCDF, according to charging documents, Glen continued to try to resist being restrained, kicking at corrections officers and trying to spit blood on them.

On Tuesday, court documents said, Glen soiled his clothes while in one of the jail’s intake cells. A corrections officer escorted him to a shower, and when the officer was opening a garbage bag for the dirty clothes, Glen allegedly punched him in the face. Glen was once again restrained, court documents said. Glen agreed to give a statement after the alleged assault, and said he was afraid the officer was going to suffocate him with the bag.

Glen appeared for court via teleconference Wednesday in a wheelchair. He has no previous felony convictions. The investigation into the alleged stabbing and subsequent fight with law enforcement is still under investigation, according to charging documents.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Glen could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison. A conviction for assaulting a peace officer in Montana comes with the possibility of up to 10 years.

