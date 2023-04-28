A Billings man pleaded not guilty Friday to accusations that he threatened a neighbor with a pellet gun.

In the weeks leading up to allegations being filed, Yellowstone County prosecutors said Anthony James Cross posted threatening comments online along with a video in which the 29-year-old allegedly harassed a man sleeping in his car.

“This case is concerning,” Deputy County Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist said at Cross’s arraignment before requesting his bond be set at $75,000.

A sergeant and several deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded April 26 to a weapons complaint at a trailer park on Stone Street near Wilson Park, court documents said.

A woman allegedly told law enforcement she was walking her dog earlier that day when a man, later identified as Cross, started yelling at her from his home, calling her a “tweaker.” The yelling escalated to the woman seeing Cross draw what looked like a black handgun and point it at her, charging documents said.

YCSO personnel went to the trailer where the woman allegedly saw Cross. After several knocks, court documents said, Cross came out of the residence with his hands raised. Cross was allegedly detained in handcuffs, and law enforcement received permission to search the trailer from an elderly woman who also lived at the residence. In one of the rooms, according to charging documents, the found a pellet gun designed to resemble a Glock.

Cross was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day.

Members of the FBI soon contacted YCSO to inform investigators that some of Cross’s online activities had been flagged for their violent and threatening nature, court documents said. In comments posted on YouTube videos, Cross allegedly threatened to kill President Joe Biden and transgender people.

Five days before his arrest, according to charging documents, Cross posted a video of himself saying he would “shoot and slice the throat” of a man sleeping in a car parked near his home. Google allegedly contacted the FBI after the comments were flagged.

County prosecutors have charged Cross with one count of assault with a weapon in connection to the allegation of him pointing a pellet gun at the woman walking her dog. During his appearance in court Friday, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald L. Harris set Cross’s bond at $100,000.

“I do believe this is a very serious case. I can tell you this community is fed up with this alleged conduct,” Harris said.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Cross could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.