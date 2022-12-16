Billings man acquitted of rape charges

A Yellowstone County jury acquitted a Billings man Thursday of multiple charges of rape.

Anthony Dean Hance, 23, was found not guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and one count of intimidation, all felonies. Following a trial that began Monday, the jury took several hours to reach their verdict Thursday afternoon.

“This is not a homicide, where the body tells us we have a crime. The body tells us the when and the where and the how and often who. This is an accusation from one person to another,” said defense attorney Joel Thompson in his closing statement to the jury. “You don’t have to believe that this is a false report to find my client not guilty, you just have to conclude that it’s a reasonable possibility.”

County prosecutors alleged Hance forced a woman who offered him a ride home into several sex acts on March 8. Before raping the woman, prosecutors alleged, an intoxicated Hance threatened to have “people from the cartel” rape the woman if she resisted.

Police were dispatched to where the woman’s car was parked on the 200 block of Sunset Drive. Officers arrested Hance after the woman alleged he raped her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff gave her a sexual assault exam. Hance pleaded not guilty to rape and intimidation charges filed against him soon after his arrest. He remained in custody on a $250,000 bond through early December, when he was granted release on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

Through the course of the trial, jurors heard testimony from the alleged victim and women who conducted the sexual assault exam. DNA evidence, the defense argued, supported Hance’s recollection of what happened March 8: that he received consensual oral sex and did not rape the woman.

“One doesn’t fix one problem by creating another. We don’t make progress in fighting sexual assault by blind belief. We don’t progress by assuming things are true and throwing out the constitutional rights of those accused, and we don’t make progress by refusing to challenge or scrutinize,” said Thompson, who along with Sarah Snow Kottke defended Hance.

District Judge Mary Jane Knisely presided over the trial, with county attorneys Holley Ann Watts Metzger and Jesse Erickson prosecuting the case. At the time of his acquittal Thursday, Hance had no prior felony convictions.

Earlier this year, county prosecutors dismissed rape charges in two other cases. A single count of rape filed against Adam Washee in June 2021 was dropped in November after the death of the alleged victim. Brandon Lee Rasmussen was facing counts of rape and unlawful restraint, all of which were dismissed when prosecutors were unable to contact the alleged victim.