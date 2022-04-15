Billings man admits to negligent killing in 2020

A Billings man admitted last week to firing the shot that killed a man staying in his home in 2020.

Robert Webster Knight Jr., 64, has pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of negligent homicide after reaching an agreement with county prosecutors. Although he sentencing will take place at a later date, prosecutors have recommended that Knight spend 20 years in prison for his role in the death of 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb.

Billings police responded to a hang-up 911 call from a residence on the 400 block of 19th Street West in the early hours of May 15, 2020, the Gazette previously reported. On their way to the area, they received a second call with the caller saying he’d just shot a man. Officers arrived at the home and found Knight standing in the front yard dressed in a bathrobe.

Knight agreed to speak with police the morning of the shooting, and at no point denied shooting Cobb. He said Cobb was a friend who, along with his girlfriend, had been staying at his house for the past several days.

The afternoon prior to the shooting, Knight told police he spent several hours drinking alcohol at home with his neighbors after dropping off Cobb at work. When Cobb’s girlfriend brought him home from work that evening, the three of them went into the house’s basement bar where Cobb continued to drink. When Cobb and his girlfriend started to argue, according to court documents, he left the two and went upstairs to his bedroom.

The argument escalated, and Knight told Cobb to separate himself from his girlfriend. When the fighting continued, he told Cobb to leave. Cobb resisted Knight’s attempts to push him toward the stairs, documents say, and refused to go. Knight tried to dial 911 from a landline once before going back upstairs and getting a handgun from his nightstand.

He pointed the gun at Cobb, who continued to argue with Knight. The first time he squeezed the trigger, the gun misfired. The second time, a bullet went into Cobb’s chest.

Officers placed Knight under arrest, and county prosecutors initially charged him with deliberate homicide. He was released from custody after bonding out of jail on May 22, and his trial was delayed several times over nearly two years. The same week his case was set to go to trial, Knight reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Along with the 20-year prison sentence, county prosecutors have recommended that Knight pay any restitution connected to Cobb’s death. He will remain out of custody until his sentencing.

Cobb was one of nearly two dozen people killed in Billings throughout a record-setting year of violence. Billings police investigated 22 homicides in 2020, according to the latest data from the department, 16 of which were cases of deliberate homicides. In 2021, officers investigated nine homicides, the most reported since 2015.

