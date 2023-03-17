A Billings man admitted Thursday in federal court to coercing an underage girl into producing child sex abuse material.

Jeffrey Eugene Herbert, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Herbert used a social media app to sexually exploit a 13-year-old girl living in New York State.

In June 2022, according to court documents, a New York family reported to law enforcement someone was using the app Triller to pressure their daughter into sending sexually graphic videos. When investigators searched the girl’s phone, they found more than 850 messaged exchanged between the girl and an account under the name “amberbaby14141.”

During the exchange, the Gazette previously reported, the girl asked Herbert to stop messaging her. Herbert responded by threatening to send the videos to her friends and family.

Federal authorities tracked the Triller account to Herbert’s residence in Billings. In October 2022, the FBI, along with Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents were granted a warrant to search Herbert’s home. Herbert agreed to speak with law enforcement, and said he used the “amberbaby14141” account on Triller to coerce children in recording sexually explicit videos. Hidden in a folder in Herbert’s cell phone investigators found child sex abuse material involving a 10-year-old girl, court documents said.

Although every gender has been victimized in child sex abuse material shared online, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, underage girls are most frequently depicted. The majority of reports made to the center of online enticement, including sextortion, also involve underage girls. Since the creation of the NCMEC’s Child Victim Identification Program in 2002, the center has identified nearly 20,000 victims in child sex abuse material produced in the United States.

In November last year, Herbert was charged in Yellowstone County District Court with four counts of sexual abuse of children. Within a month, the county charges were dropped and Herbert was indicted in U.S. District Court with child pornography charges.

Herbert reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors earlier this month, and is currently scheduled to be sentenced before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen in September. He faces up to 30 years in prison, along with a lifetime of federal supervision.

Tips of possible online child exploitation can be sent directly to the FBI and local law enforcement agencies at https://report.cybertip.org/ or by dialing 1-800-843-5678.