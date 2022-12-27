Billings man admits to raping and sexually abusing teen

A Billings man admitted Tuesday to multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

Kenneth Wesley-Herbert Rowe, 51, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse of children. His guilty plea came nearly two years after his arrest in Helena.

Rowe sexually abused a teenage girl over the course of about a year, according to court documents, starting in 2018. Video recordings recovered by investigators showed Rowe raping the victim, and sexually assaulting her several times as she slept. Rowe admitted to the abuse in court Tuesday, along with recording the victim and two other underage girls while they were undressed in his home.

Officers with the Billings Police Department started investigating Rowe in January 2019 after a mandatory reporter, someone legally obligated to report to law enforcement any allegations of sexual abuse, alerted them to a possible sexual assault. Police went to Rowe’s home in Billings, court documents said, where the alleged assault occurred. They arrested Rowe and searched the house.

Detectives found a “peep hole” with a view into the bathroom, and seized computers and hard drives inside the house as evidence. The FBI analyzed the electronics, according to court documents, and uncovered well over 100 videos of the victim in the bathroom and her bedroom. Footage also showed the rape and sexual assault committed by Rowe. At least one video, court documents said, showed the victim and two other girls changing in the victim’s bedroom.

Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses signed a warrant for Rowe’s arrest in January 2021, Lee Newspapers previously reported, and authorities in Helena arrested him soon after. At his arraignment in April 2021, Rowe pleaded not guilty to the accusations. Rowe has been in custody on a $150,000 bond since his arrest last year.

Rowe, represented by defense attorney Penelope Strong, signed a plea agreement with Yellowstone County prosecutors that was filed in court Dec. 19. Senior Deputy County Attorney Sarah Hyde has recommended Rowe be sentenced to 80 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea.

Rowe appeared before Judge Moses in person Tuesday, where he remained handcuffed throughout his hearing. Moses said Rowe’s sentencing will follow a pre-sentence investigation. Until then, Rowe will remain in custody.