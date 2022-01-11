Billings man admits to role in drug and prostitution scheme

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, who presided over the case, set a sentencing for May 12. Newkirk faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime of supervised release for the sex trafficking crimes. For distributing cocaine while possessing a firearm, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years that will be served consecutive to any other sentences, along with a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised released.

While he awaits sentencing in U.S. District Court, Newkirk has also been charged with rape in Yellowstone County District Court. He is accused of raping a woman multiple times and threatening her with violence, beginning when she was 17. The survivor told investigators that in late May 2019, he took her to Missoula to “pimp her out,” according to charging documents. His next appearance in Yellowstone County District Court is set for February 2022.