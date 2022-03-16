Billings man admits to trafficking fentanyl pills, heroin and meth

A Billings man admitted to trafficking more than 9,500 fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of heroin and methamphetamine from Denver to Montana in federal court Tuesday.

Eric Charles Swan, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in U.S. District Court after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. He could be sentenced to life in prison and face a fine of up to $10 million, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Federal prosecutors indicted Swan and co-defendant Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen in December 2021 on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute. The charges came after Billings law enforcement had started investigating Swan’s possible drug dealing about a year prior, according to a criminal complaint filed in November 2021.

Billings police stopped a vehicle driven by Swan on suspicion of a traffic violation in late December 2020, the complaint stated. After receiving a search warrant for the vehicle, officers allegedly found about 50 grams of heroin, 31 grams of methamphetamine and nearly $3,800 in cash. A subsequent search of Swan’s phone on a warrant showed an alleged drug distribution network, along with evidence of a relationship with Ronshaugen.

Local agents assigned to the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force continued to receive tips about Swan’s drug dealing through 2021. In September of that year, officers with the Billings Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant of a residence believed to be occupied by Swan and Ronshaugen. Inside the home, they found Ronshaugen, along with meth, heroin and several firearms, according to charges.

Officers interviewed two people in November 2021 who said they bought narcotics regularly from Swan, according to the criminal complaint. One person claimed to buy fentanyl pills every two weeks at $15 apiece. Another said Swan travels to Denver to buy bulk quantities of fentanyl, heroine and meth.

That same month, investigators were granted a search warrant to track Swan’s cell phone. Historical cell tower data showed Swan made two trips from Billings to Denver and back between September and November 2021, according to court docs. The data also showed Swan was on his way back from Denver in mid-November.

By coordinating with Wyoming law enforcement, officers stopped the Swan's sedan near Buffalo, Wyo. He was traveling with Ronshaugen, and police took both to the Johnson County jail. Following a search, the two were allegedly carrying pills suspected to be fentanyl. The criminal complaint also said Wyoming law enforcement found 9,616 suspected fentanyl pills, prescription pain killers, nearly 467 grams of heroin and about 103 grams of meth. Officers also found about $9,775 in cash, according to charges.

Task force officers interviewed Ronshaugen on November 17. The 29-year-old allegedly said she and Swan had traveled to Denver to pick up the drugs and sell them in Billings, and that she was on her fourth trip back from Denver at the time of her arrest.

In March of this year, Swan entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute, according to the agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs. The court will also require that Swan forfeit any assets connected to his drug dealing network.

Swan is scheduled to appear for sentencing July 1, 2022. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Yellowstone County prosecutors previously charged Swan in Aril 2020 with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after Billings police found a syringe on his person filled with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to those charges. He pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2020, reaching an agreement with county prosecutors, who recommended a sentence of five years to the Montana Department of Corrections and a $1,500 fine. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest when he did not appear for sentencing, which is now slated to occur after his federal sentencing.

Ronshaugen pleaded not guilty to both drug charges at her arraignment in January 2022. However, she is scheduled to appear for a change of plea hearing March 22.

The same day that Swan pleaded guilty in federal court, a Billings man was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Billings. Joel Zamora, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute after officers caught him traveling on Interstate 90 with nearly a pound of meth, the DoJ stated.

