Billings man admits trying to coerce a minor into sex

A Billings man caught in an undercover sting operation for trying to coerce a minor girl into engaging in sexual activity has admitted to the charges.

Jason Robert Kroepelin, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement. Kroepelin faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

In late October 2021, Kroepelin posted an advertisement on the internet seeking a young female for sexual purposes, charges stated. An undercover FBI agent responded to the ad, using a “fictitious persona.” The agent contacted Kroepelin telling the man he had a girl available for such purposes, charges alleged.

Kroepelin and the undercover employee exchanged messages, engaged in sexually explicit conversation about the fictitious girl and agreed to meet at a property in Billings. Kroepelin also contacted a social media account purportedly belonging to the girl and sent a picture of himself.

Kroepelin was arrested in late October when he arrived at an agreed-upon location to meet the girl in Billings. Kroepelin had condoms and lubricant in his pocket and a cellular phone showing his communication with the FBI agent.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters set sentencing for Aug. 17. Kroepelin was detained pending further proceedings.

Kroeplin is the latest guilty plea to come out of the large sting operation that netted nine men seeking to engage in sex with children. In late March, two other men caught in the sting pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to charges of sexual abuse of children.

Montez was charged with the single count of sexual abuse of a child after chatting with a person online he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, the Gazette previously reported. The conversation followed Montez answering an online ad for child rape in exchange for money that was placed by an undercover agent. A search warrant issued by Judge Ashley Harada for his phone and home led to his arrest and subsequent charge last October.

Haydal, 64, similarly reached an agreement with prosecutors and changed his plea March 31. Haydal began chatting online with an FBI agent posing as a man offering his two daughters for sex in early October, court documents said. He asked the undercover agent several times if there would be a charge for sex acts with the two children.

The agent arranged to meet with Haydal later that same month. Haydal drove to a Billings public park, and asked the agent to come to the park with the two girls. He was arrested at the meeting site. A later search of his phone would lead to nine more felony sex abuse of children charges that will be dropped at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.

Both Montez and Haydal are scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

