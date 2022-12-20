Billings man allegedly robbed two businesses with BB gun

A Billings man is accused of stealing a vehicle and robbing two local businesses with a BB gun earlier this month to feed a methamphetamine addiction.

Felix Robert Larance, 42, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with two counts of robbery, counts of drug and drug paraphernalia possession and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He made his initial appearance on three of the charges Tuesday, where District Judge Jessica Fehr set his bond at $10,000.

Billings Police officers began an investigation into a robbery at the Maverick Casino on 14th Street West on December 14, BPD announced via social media. Two days later, the department reported a second robbery at the Sinclair gas station on the 900 block of Broadwater Avenue. Larance allegedly confessed to both robberies after his arrest on Dec. 18.

An employee at Maverick Casino told police a man wearing a beanie and face mask came into the casino demanding money, according to charging documents. The man allegedly carried a black handgun, pointing it at the employee, and left the casino with about $460 in cash.

A Sinclair employee told investigators a similar story of a masked man armed with a handgun entering the gas station Dec. 16 wanting money, court documents said. The employee allegedly gave the man about $100, with the robbery captured on surveillance footage.

On Dec. 18, a Billings officer found a vehicle reported stolen the previous day in the parking lot of the High Tide Casino on Midland Road. Larance was allegedly identified as a suspect. Police found Larance inside the casino gambling, according to charging documents, and arrested him.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers allegedly found a BB gun designed to look like real handgun. While in custody, Larance said he used the BB gun to commit the Maverick Casino and Sinclair gas station robberies, court documents said. Court documents also allege he told police he’d been unemployed since Thanksgiving and needed the money because of his addictions to meth and alcohol.

When police searched Larance, they allegedly found a loker, a glass pipe used to smoke meth. Residue inside the pipe tested positive for meth, court documents said, but the Montana State Crime Lab will conduct a more thorough analysis.

Larance appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to the possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges. He is scheduled to appear in court for the robbery charges Dec. 21. If convicted of felony robbery, Larance could be sentenced to at least two years in prison.

At the time of his arrest Dec. 18, according to Montana Department of Corrections records, Larance was on probation after being sentenced in October 2019 for drug possession and criminal endangerment.