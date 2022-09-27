Billings man already accused of molestation pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

A Billings man already charged with child molestation and assault is now accused of causing a pileup on Interstate 90 in which one person was killed.

Luis Gustavo Contreras-Bustillos pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court to vehicular homicide while under the influence, along with multiple counts of criminal endangerment and negligent vehicular assault. Contreras-Bustillos, 51, was out of custody on bond when the fatal wreck occurred in late July.

Troopers with Montana Highway Patrol went to the scene of a four-vehicle crash on I-90 on July 27. At the wreck, which occurred in the eastbound lane between the Sugar Avenue overpass and South Billings Boulevard exit, they found two people performing CPR on a man in a totaled Chevy sedan. The 59-year-old Billings man was pulled from the sedan and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to charging documents. A Yellowstone County coroner later determined he died due to blunt force trauma.

The remaining vehicles damaged in the crash included a Ford SUV driven by a 44-year-old woman traveling with a 14-year-old boy as a passenger. There was visible damage to the rear driver’s corner and front passenger corner of the SUV. The woman and teenage boy reported injuries to investigators, court documents said. A 2022 Kenworth T880 truck-tractor hauling a semi-trailer was also struck, with the rear of the trailer damaged in the crash.

A Dodge pickup truck, allegedly driven by Contreras-Bustillos, was also at the scene. The truck was carrying a trailer and had heavy damage to its front, according to charging documents.

MHP investigators pieced together a narrative of events by interviewing witnesses and pulling information from the event data recorders in the Chevy sedan and Dodge pickup truck. Nearly all modern vehicles come installed with event data recorders, which track technical information about the vehicle before, during and after a triggering event, such as a crash.

In the moments leading up to the I-90 crash, court documents said, the driver of the Kenworth was slowing the truck down in anticipation of a construction zone causing heavy traffic. The truck slowed to about 5 mph. The Ford SUV and Chevy sedan were behind the truck traveling at about that same speed.

Within seconds, according to charging documents, Contreras-Bustillos in the Dodge pickup allegedly collided with the Chevy going about 67 mph. Contreras-Bustillos did not activate his brakes at the time of the wreck, which sent the sedan crashing into the SUV. Contreras-Bustillos’ Dodge also struck the SUV and continued, hitting the rear trailer of the Kenworth truck.

The drivers of the SUV and Kenworth consented to blood draws to test for intoxication, court documents said. Contreras-Bustillos was being treated for injuries at a local hospital when troopers were granted a warrant to take a sample of his blood. A toxicology report from the Montana State Crime Lab allegedly showed his blood alcohol content at .117, about one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

On the day of the crash, Contreras-Bustillos was out of custody on bond for two other ongoing felony charges. In early May, county prosecutors charged him with sexual assault. Contreras-Bustillos allegedly molested a toddler while working at a daycare on the 3100 block of Avenue D in Billings. That same week, he was charged with assault with a weapon, allegedly pulling a gun on a man and punching him in the face after accusing him of taking his property.

Contreras-Bustillos pleaded not guilty to both charges. He has remained in custody in Yellowstone County Detention Center since late July. Prosecutors charged Contreras-Bustillos with instigating the fatal wreck on I-90 on Monday. Aside from the vehicular homicide charge, he faces three counts of felony criminal endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of negligent vehicular assault.

District Judge Jessica Fehr set Contreras-Bustillos’ bond at $500,000 during his arraignment Tuesday. Should he make bail, he will be required to be monitored by GPS and not have any contact with minors. During his appearance via teleconference, he reiterated that he had no interest in minors. Fehr reminded him that all of his statements were being recorded and could be used by prosecutors.

A conviction of vehicular homicide while under the influence comes with the possibility of up to 30 years in prison, along with a $50,000 fine.