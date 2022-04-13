Billings man arrested after two-hour standoff with police Wednesday

A standoff with police ended about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday with the arrest of a Billings man.

Billings police, including a SWAT team, surrounded a house on the 600 block of 6th Street West Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m.

Sixth Street West in the neighborhood near downtown Billings was cordoned off and traffic was re-routed.

The police department's armored truck was staged in the area after a man barricaded himself inside.

Officers were trying to communicate with an occupant of the home.

At about 7:30, several loud bangs could be heard as officer approached the front door. Other officers rushed to the back door of the house.

— This story will be updated.

