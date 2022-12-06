Billings man arrested in connection to Montana Club shooting

A Billings man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon after a shooting in the parking lot of the Montana Club last week.

Daniel Wayne Brusard, 35, is also suspected to have violated a protection order, according to a statement issued Tuesday from Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick. His arrested Tuesday followed a week in which BPD opened investigations into armed robberies, school threats and a homicide.

BPD officers, along with Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response personnel, responded to a shooting at the Montana Club on Majestic Lane on Nov. 30. Brusard, who was allegedly eating at the restaurant, was arguing with customers.

Brusard was brought outside where, according to a previous statement from BPD, he allegedly traded gunfire with another man. Brusard entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Tuesday, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Yellowstone County prosecutors had not filed any charges against Brusard.

The same day as the Montana Club shooting, Billings police responded to robbery in the West End where a man was held at gun point while walking to his car. BPD also launched an investigation into an anti-Semitic threat written in a bathroom stall at West High School.

Over the weekend, two people were shot during a robbery of the Treasure Cove Casino on South 32nd Street West. On Monday, police found a 38-year-old man dead at the Briar Patch Apartments at 1141 28th Street West. Lennick announced via social media Tuesday the man's death was being treated as a homicide.

Last month, gunfire killed at least two people in Billings, with both fatal shootings occurring on the South Side. At least 16 people have died in Billings due to gun violence so far this year.