Greg Aldrich, of Billings, recently won a red ribbon in the annual National Norwegian-American Folk Art Exhibition at Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center in Decorah, Iowa.
Each year, judges award blue, red, and white ribbons representing points that accumulate over successive exhibitions toward a Vesterheim Gold Medal.
Aldrich won the ribbon in the woodworking category for a dragon flower tine pie box.
“I have been puttering at carving for 10 years or so and try to only make functional usable objects that fit the early Norwegian tradition. All the woodworking and carving for this piece were done in basswood from Northern Wisconsin. My wife asked for a two-layer tine to carry pies to the Sons of Norway meetings for treats. It is designed for a berry pie thickness on the bottom layer and a meringue pie on the top layer. I designed the left and right side snaps to have flowers that emulated dragon heads just for the fun of it,” Aldrich said in a press release from Vesterheim.
The exhibition also included rosemaling, knifemaking, metalworking, and weaving categories. The judged exhibit was on display from June 21-July 27.
The national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center showcases the best in historic and contemporary Norwegian folk and fine arts and explores the American immigrant experience. It is also a center for folk-art education, offering a wide variety of classes in authentic Norwegian folk art every year.
For more information, go to vesterheim.org.