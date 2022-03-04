Billings man caught in pedophile sting gets additional charges

A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.

Danny Allen Haydal, 64, is now facing 11 felonies. He has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with attempting to pay for sex with a child, and possessing child sex abuse material.

Haydal and eight others were arrested and charged in late October and early November 2021 for allegedly responding to ads posted online offering sex with minors in the Billings area. The ads were posted by an undercover FBI agent, according to charging documents. Prosecutors allege that Haydal started corresponding with an agent in early October, believing that it was a man in Billings with two daughters. He asked the undercover agent several times if there would be a charge for sex acts with the two children, documents say.

The agent arranged to meet with Haydal in late October. Haydal allegedly drove to a Billings public park, and asked the agent to come to the park with the two girls. Law enforcement subsequently placed him under arrest and took him to the FBI Billings Resident Agency. Prosecutors charged Haydal with two counts of sexual abuse of children soon after.

The same day as his arrest, a detective with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office applied for a warrant to search the contents of Haydal’s seized phone. The warrant was granted, and in January, law enforcement received data extracted from the phone. A review of the data allegedly contained child sex abuse material, including actual and computer generated images of child rape and bestiality. The investigation into Haydal’s phone prompted Yellowstone County attorneys to file nine more charges for sexual abuse of children.

The additional charges were filed March 2, and were coupled with a $100,000 warrant for Haydal’s arrest issued by District Judge Mary Jane Knisely. Haydal was booked into custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day.

District Judge Donald L. Harris set Haydal’s bond at $100,000 after he pleaded not guilty to the new charges Friday. He appeared in court via Should he make bail, Harris set an additional requirement that Haydal not have any contact with minors after his release. Haydal currently has a trial date set for April 4. As of Friday, he remained in custody at YCDF.

If convicted for the first two counts, he faces up to 100 years in prison, the first 25 of which can not be deferred or suspense, nor will he be eligible for parole. He could also be fined up to $10,000. A conviction for any of the nine other counts comes with up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Two of the men arrested in the October sting operation, Jason Robert Kroepelin and Thomas Clay Sebastian, are facing federal charges. Kroepelin, 32, has been charged in U.S. District Court with attempting to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity, and possession of child sex abuse material. Sebastian, 24, was charged with attempting to coerce and entice a person who he thought was a minor into sex. County prosecutors dropped the charges against both men in Yellowstone County District Court in light of the federal indictments.

