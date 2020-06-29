Billings man celebrates recovery from COVID-19, leaves hospital after 3 weeks

Masks all around were a ubiquitous reminder that Risingsun's recovery comes as the pandemic still threatens so many others, and that many medical unknowns remain.

"I think we've only scratched into the iceberg," Mournian said.

Risingsun was able to avoid spending time in intensive care, and his symptoms were mostly respiratory.

"It was a very, very slow and gradual improvement," Mournian said.

Why the disease attacked him fiercely is unclear. Risingsun's medical history didn't seem to put him at particular at risk.

He had some existing medical issues, but not a long list, Mournian said. He's older, but still below the age-65 threshold often touted as an at-risk marker. Statistically, old age and underlying health conditions like heart disease, respiratory problems, or diabetes make it more likely that a patient will have severe symptoms from COVID-19.

An April report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that one in four hospitalized COVID-19 patients have no recognized risk factors — "suggesting that all adults, regardless of underlying conditions or age, are at risk for serious COVID-19–associated illness."