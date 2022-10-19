Billings man charged after stabbing at sober living home

A Billings man was charged with felony assault with a weapon after he allegedly stabbed his apparent father in the neck at a sober living house near Billings West High School Tuesday night.

Billings Police Department arrested Joshua Clark Nichols, 34, after receiving a report of a stabbing on the 2000 block of Miles Avenue.

The victim was standing in the front yard of the house when police arrived, with a bloody towel on his head. He was taken to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Nichols was found in the basement of the sober living house. He allegedly stated that he stabbed the victim “a lot” of times and he was his “dad” but could not confirm whether he was his actual biological father. Nichols began mumbling and made a comment about incest before finally becoming unintelligible according to the police report.

The stabbing allegedly occurred in the basement where Nichols was found. The victim yelled for others in the house before running up the stairs covered in blood. Witnesses aided in the attempt to stop the bleeding, and waited outside with the victim for law enforcement.

Nichols was allegedly covered in the victim’s blood, and was found with a knife in his right sock.

In January, Nichols was charged with felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly stole a Toyota Tacoma. When arrested, police found a pipe used to smoke meth in his pocket.

This is the latest in stabbing-related assaults with a weapon this year.

Jesse Jane Guardipee, then 24, was killed July 3 after being stabbed in the torso in her South Side home. The case is currently under review by the county attorney.

Cody Wagoner, also 24, was killed in September after being stabbed four times in the leg. He eventually bled out and died as a result. Vanessa Marie Delaney, 24, and Christopher Adrian Brown, 18, were charged in Wagoner’s death. Video evidence showed Wagoner being punched in the face by Brown while yelling he could not feel his leg. Police applied a tourniquet, however, Wagoner later died at Billings Clinic.