Billings man charged in connection to Gold Dust robbery

A young man from Billings pleaded not guilty last week to accusations of robbing a casino while armed with a handgun.

Marshall Daniel Dammann, 19, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with two counts of felony robbery. Dammann, who admitted to multiple vehicle thefts and leading police on a high-speed chase earlier this year, is currently being held in Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

Billings police responded to a report of a robbery at the Gold Dust Casino on 15th Street West on August 8, according to charging documents. An employee told officers after asking a man in a black hoodie and beanie for his ID, the man demanded money. The employee saw the man holding a silver handgun, which he kept pointed at the ground. The armed man took $270 from the employee and the cash register, court documents said. The suspect then demanded a bar patron’s wallet. When the patron refused, he took his cell phone sitting on the bar.

The owner of the casino and the bar patron told police they wanted to press charges.

Video surveillance showed two people pulling up to the bar on motorcycles the day of the robbery. One of those people then walked into the casino and came running out moments later. Both then drove north on 15th Street West. Investigators submitted the cell phone from the parking lot to a fingerprint technician with the Billings Police Department. The technician allegedly identified one print belonging to Dammann, according to court documents.

Police arrested Dammann on August 10. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers. He agreed to speak with detectives, saying he’d been addicted to meth since he was 15 and currently homeless. Early on the morning of August 8, he was riding a motorcycle and met with another motorcyclist on Shiloh road. Dammann asked the man for a gun, allegedly saying he wanted to commit a robbery. He told police the two drove to the Gold Dust Casino, where the man gave Dammann the handgun, removing its magazine, charges alleged.

Dammann allegedly admitted to walking into the casino and demanding money from an employee and the register, then taking a patron’s cell phone. He ditched the cell phone in the parking lot, and the two drove away. While they agreed to meet at a residence to split the money, Dammann said he broke off the meeting and allegedly spent the stolen cash on food. He told BPD detectives he wanted to apologize to the casino owner, the employee and the patron for the robbery, which he committed out of hunger and to fuel his addiction.

District Judge Jessica Fehr is overseeing the case, which is currently set to go to trial in late November. Dammann made his initial appearance for the charges August 12.

Dammann pleaded guilty earlier this year to a string of car thefts in 2021, according to court documents. He also admitted to leading Billings police on a dangerous high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, then trying to run away on foot. He reached a plea agreement with Yellowstone County prosecutors in April 2022, pleading guilty to multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including theft, criminal endangerment and drug possession. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month.

Two women admitted earlier this summer in federal court to robbing a casino in the Heights for liquor while armed, and tossing their weapons on the property of an elementary school. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez and Makyla Shayd Fetter pleaded guilty to robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm in a school zone.