Billings man charged in rape attack that hospitalized victim

A Billings man has been charged with raping and assaulting a woman in December of last year.

Jeremy Carl Wolff, 51, faces felony counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and assault with a weapon, along with two misdemeanor charges of violating an order of protection.

Investigators spoke with the victim in April 2022, according to charging documents. In December 2021, prosecutors allege Wolff brutally raped her to the extent she needed hospital treatment for a prolapsed bladder and torn muscles and ligaments to her pelvic floor.

Prior to that, Wolff allegedly pressured the victim into sex by threatening self-harm several times. He kept firearms in plain view, according to charging documents, and would point them at his head when threatening to hurt himself. When the victim would try to pull the gun away from Wolff, most recently in January 2022, he would allegedly point it at her. It was after several months of therapy that the victim decided to contact police, court documents said.

In April, after she reported the abuse to Billings police, a Yellowstone County district judge issued an order of protection against Wolff. The order barred Wolff from having any contact with the victim. He allegedly tried to reach the victim through the mail and over the phone in May and July, respectively.

County prosecutors filed charges against Wolff on Sept. 15, and Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr signed a $25,000 warrant for his arrest the same day. As of Friday afternoon, the warrant remained active.

Wolff is scheduled to make his first appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on Sept. 26. A conviction for aggravated sexual intercourse without consent comes with the possibility of 10 years to life in prison. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Wolff could be sentenced to prison for up to 20 years and face a $50,000 fine.

