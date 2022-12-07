Billings man charged with a felony after being shot at Montana Club

An argument apparently over missing food at the Montana Club last week escalated to a man being shot in the chest and criminal charges filed against him.

Court documents filed against Daniel Wayne Brusard on Wednesday detailed the events that led to gunfire. County prosecutors alleged Brusard drew a handgun during a fight, which prompted another man to shoot him. The 35-year-old is currently in custody, and is facing one count of felony assault with a weapon, and violating a protection order, a misdemeanor.

The shooting brought first responders to the Montana Club on Nov. 30, where they found a wounded Brusard near the front doors to the restaurant. Billings Police Department officers spoke with several witnesses, according to court documents, including customers and Montana Club staff.

Surveillance footage recovered by police allegedly showed Brusard grabbing a firearm from his car and trying to enter the restaurant. When a fight erupted between Brusard and several customers, footage showed him pulling out the gun and lifting it toward the entrance, court documents said. Brusard is then seen falling to the ground.

An employee told police Brusard allegedly ordered some food to go and became irate when he thought some of the food he ordered was missing. He yelled at staff and customers, court documents said, before going to his car to grab bags of food. On his way back into the restaurant, court documents said, he pushed a door into a woman and another argument began between the two. Another customer intervened, and Brusard again went back to his car.

When Brusard left the restaurant, the employee tried to ensure the front door was locked and called 911. The employee told officers she then heard a gunshot.

Police spoke with the intervening customer, who allegedly told officers he saw Brusard screaming at a woman near the front door of the Montana Club. When the customer stepped behind the woman, according to charging documents, Brusard said he was going to get his gun. The customer watched Brusard go to his car and tuck what looked like a handgun into his waistband.

When Brusard came back into the restaurant, the customer struck him twice before Brusard allegedly pulled out the handgun and pointed it at him. The customer later told police he estimated there was only three feet between himself and Brusard, court documents said. The customer heard a gunshot, then realized it was Brusard who was shot. The customer credited the man who shot Brusard with saving his life.

Investigators found a firearm discarded in the bushes near Montana Club, and soon after identified the 64-year-old man who shot Brusard. The shooter is currently not facing any criminal charges, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email Tuesday, but the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Any future charges will be determined by the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Brusard entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Dec. 6, and county prosecutors charged him a day later. Along with threatening a customer with a handgun, prosecutors also alleged Brusard was violating a protection order while at Montana Club.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on Dec. 8. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Brusard could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.

From January through November, according to BPD data, Billings police were dispatched to 44 shootings. Officers investigated 94 assaults with a firearm during that same time.