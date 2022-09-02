Billings man charged with killing his 4-year-old stepson

A Billings man is in custody on allegations that he beat and drowned his stepson in a bathtub last year.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Kristopher Michael Harasymczuk, 37, Thursday with deliberate homicide in connection to the death of the 4-year-old boy in October 2021. Harasymczuk was already charged with assaulting a 6-year-old child that same month.

First responders were called to a home on Woodgrain Drive on Oct. 22, 2021, to treat the 4-year-old, according to charging documents. His mother and stepfather, Harasymczuk, told police they found him unresponsive in the bath. A police officer who surveyed the home allegedly saw the water temperature setting in the bath was set to extremely hot. Medical crews took the boy to a Billings hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Emergency personnel who responded to the call remarked the boy’s body was unnaturally warm, charges stated. A medical examiner conducted an autopsy Oct. 25, and ruled his cause of death to have been sudden, and followed “multiple acute blunt force injuries, reported history of water immersion and 102 degree temperature,” court records said.

The child also had swelling and herniation of the brain. The medical examiner could not determine what exactly caused the boy’s injuries, but noted drowning, hyperthermia and blunt force head trauma can all produce brain swelling.

The day the 4-year-old died, a Billings police detective spoke with Harasymczuk, who was sobbing but allegedly became defensive when the detective asked him to come to the police department for an interview. While speaking with another detective, Harasymczuk said he and the boy’s mother prepared a bath for the 4-year-old, according to charging documents. He said the water was only up to the boy’s belly button, and he left the bathroom to go outside and prepare for an upcoming hunting trip. The boy’s mother then came outside screaming for him. Harasymczuk said he found the boy unconscious on the bathroom floor. He applied CPR until emergency crews arrived. Harasymczuk allegedly told the Billings detective he thought the boy fell back in the tub and might have “took in too much water,” court documents said.

When investigators examined the home, they noted several security cameras, along with exterior locks on the bedroom doors, pantry and refrigerator.

Police spoke to two other children who lived with Harasymczuk, both of whom said Harasymczuk subjected them to abuse. They allegedlydescribed Harasymczuk using a metal spatula for “spankins.” When a Billings detective asked the 4-year-old boy’s mother during an initial interview about a bruise on the child’s buttocks, she said it was from a fall off a bunk bed, according to court records.

The following day, police were called to assist in a Child Protective Services investigation. The 4-year-old boy’s biological father allegedly showed a CPS employee photos of another one of his sons who stayed with Harasymczuk. The photos showed severe redness on the 6-year-old’s buttocks and severe bruising, according to court documents. When speaking with a detective, another child said Harasymczuk’s punishments include “spanking, wall sits, pushing and kicking them to the ground, and pushing them down in the bathtub.”

One of the children staying in the Woodgrain Drive house told a detective the day the 4-year-old died, Harasymczuk allegedly became angry with him because he did not want to eat his dinner. Harasymczuk told the boy to go to the bathroom, and kicked him when he walked too slowly. He told the detective he could hear banging and “spankins” coming from the bathroom, court documents said.

Three days after her son’s death, the boy’s mother again spoke with Billings police. She said Harasymczuk had started abusing her in the preceding months. She ran the tub for the 4-year-old after Harasymczuk had spanked him for not wanting to eat dinner. She said the running water was warm, but not hot. Harasymczuk then came into the bathroom, and she left him and the boy.

The boy’s mother allegedly said she was out of the bathroom for five to 10 minutes, and during that time she could hear the child screaming. When she checked on them, Harasymczuk is alleged to have told her “he’ll be fine,” according to charging documents.

She was doing laundry, and noticed the boy had gone silent, according to court documents. She saw the boy in the tub and immediately pulled him out. She told police she saw Harasymczuk kick her son to the floor, but denied that she knew what was happening in the bathroom.

She also told police, Harasymczuk allegedly told her to ignore calls from police and CPS, and said she should not have given a statement to investigators on Oct. 22. She allegedly identified the spatula Harasymczuk used on the children, and said he had thrown it in a dumpster two days after her son died.

Law enforcement were granted a search warrant of the Woodgrain Drive residence. The cameras and locks were gone, and they allegedly found a broken metal spatula in a dumpster.

County prosecutors charged Harasymczuk with assaulting a minor Oct. 26, 2021 in connection to the abuse suffered by the 6-year-old boy. He pleaded not guilty, and had a $15,000 warrant for contempt of court when prosecutors filed the deliberate homicide charge Thursday. The homicide charge came with a $100,000 bench warrant signed by District Judge Colette Davies. He was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility the same day.

Harasymczuk is scheduled to make his next appearance in court September 7.

Harasymczuk had previously been given a six-year deferred sentence for negligent arson. In February 2015, he flicked a lighter at coworker while employed at a Laurel fiberglass factory. The coworker was washing his hands with acetone, and the lighter ignited a fire that reportedly caused around $6 million in damage. Along with the deferred sentenced, Harasymczuk was ordered to pay a little over $7,000 in restitution.