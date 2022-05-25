Billings man charged with killing mother of his child

A Billings man is in custody and has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection to the death of a woman near Wilson Park earlier this month.

David Antonio Rodas Sr., 57, is accused of fatally shooting Gwen Ann Marshall at their home and then fleeing with their son. Rodas is scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on June 1.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a trailer home on the 3200 block of Stone Street in response to a possible suicide. A friend of Marshall’s entered her residence after she did not respond to phone calls throughout the day. She found Marshall’s body in a bedroom and could see she’d been shot, according to charging documents.

Investigating deputies noted trauma to the 48-year-old’s face consistent with a gunshot wound, and did not find any firearm in her hands or anywhere in the home. The county coroner later ruled her death a homicide.

Parked at the residence were two vehicles, one of which was registered to Marshall and Rodas. The two had moved into the trailer home in March 2022, charging documents say. Two other vehicles registered under Rodas’ name were not at the scene. Detectives also learned the couple had a 12-year-old son who was living with them.

The evening after Yellowstone County detectives began their homicide investigation, Billings police officers responded to multiple reports of a man running shirtless in traffic and behaving erratically in the Heights. Police found the man in the area of Wicks Lane and Babcock Boulevard and detained him. County deputies dispatched to the call as backup identified the man as Rodas.

Rodas attempted to escape from custody after being identified as a suspect in the death of Marshall, according to court documents. Law enforcement officers had to wrestle him to the ground, and an ambulance was called to take him to a local hospital to be treated for drug intoxication. Personnel with American Medical Response placed him on a gurney, and Rodas allegedly tried to bite, spit on and kick “whoever he could,” charging documents say.

Rodas was hospitalized for nearly a week. During that time, he was under the supervision of the jail. Deputies booked Rodas into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on May 21.

The same day that Rodas was apprehended in the Heights, county detectives received a tip that the 12-year-old son of Rodas and Marshall was with Rodas’ other adult son. They found both of them safe at an apartment on Broadwater Avenue, court documents say. Investigators seized a Blazer registered to Rodas parked at the residence, and attempted to speak with the older son. David Antonio Rodas Jr., 36, refused to speak.

Rodas’ 12-year-old son was placed into custody and agreed to talk to detectives, according to charging documents. He said he was in his room at the Stone Street residence playing video games when he heard gunfire. Rodas Sr. then allegedly came to him and said they needed to leave because he just shot Marshall. The boy said his father dropped him off with Rodas Jr.

Rodas Sr. appeared in Justice Court before Judge David Carter on May 23. Carter set his bond at $500,000 and required that Rodas be monitored by GPS, should he make bail. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at YCDF.

