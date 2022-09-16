Billings man charged with lighting fire that killed two dogs

A Billings man is accused of igniting a house fire Thursday on the South Side that killed two dogs.

John William Odom III, 31, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of arson. Along with the deaths of two dogs, Odom allegedly caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the rental property where he was staying.

Billings fire crews responded Thursday afternoon to a burning home near the intersection of State Avenue and Jackson Street. They brought the fire under control within the hour. Flames destroyed the living room, according to a statement from the Billings Fire Department released Friday, and caused heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

When police arrived at the fire, an officer had to prevent a woman from running into the house. The woman told police that two dogs were inside, according to charging documents, but it was completely engulfed in flames at that time.

Odom was later identified as one of the people living at the rental property, but was not on the scene when emergency crews arrived. After another resident arrived at the fire, Odom allegedly contacted her via video call. A Billings police officer asked to speak with Odom, who said he was safe but would not say where exactly he was. When told by the other resident the house was burning, the officer could allegedly hear Odom saying, “Good.”

Although the officer overheard Odom saying he didn’t believe any dogs were in the house, court documents said crews found the bodies of two dogs once the fire was doused.

Later that same day, Odom drove to the scene and agreed to speak with police. He allegedly admitted to starting the blaze by lighting the living room couch on fire. He told officers “they” told him to do it, according to charging documents. The charging affidavit did not specify to whom Odom was referring when he said, “they.”

Police arrested Odom, and he was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility. County prosecutors filed charges against Odom on Friday. He is scheduled to make is initial appearance in court Monday.