Billings man charged with raping 11-year-old girl

A Billings man has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges alleging he sexually abused and raped a child over several years beginning when she was at least as young as 11 years old.

Jordan Burke Harris, 49, made his initial appearance before Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies Thursday facing three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

In August, a witness alerted police to having seen a pornographic video of an underage girl allegedly being molested by Harris. The witness recognized the girl in the video, according to court documents, and investigators identified her.

Detectives searched Harris’ home and seized a number of devices including multiple laptops. Police also allegedly found bins full of leotards some with documents purporting they were worn in films or events.

Harris spoke with law enforcement and allegedly admitted to having a “leotard fetish”, charges stated, and said he’d been collecting leotards for 35 years. He also admitted to watching videos online containing preteen girls and gymnasts, charges alleged. He denied watching child pornography.

The victim in the video was interviewed by police. She described years of alleged abuse at the hands of Harris involving forcing her to wear leotards or bathing suits before molesting her or raping her.

On one of the SD cards taken from Harris home, police alleged they found two videos showing Harris molesting an underage girl. The same girl police identified appeared in both videos. The videos were recorded in 2011 when the girl was 11 or 12 years old, charges stated.

Davies set Harris' bond at $250,000 agreeing with a recommendation from the state that asked for the high bond amount, an 8 p.m. curfew, an order barring him from places where children congregate, a no contact order with any of the victims or witnesses and GPS monitoring alongside other conditions.

“I’m deeply concerned about the nature of the allegations and the safety of the community,” Davies told Harris.

If convicted of any of the charges, Harris could face a life sentence or up to 100 years in prison.