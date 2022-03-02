Billings man charged with raping a child

A Billings man is facing multiple charges of sexually abusing a child in 2021.

Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges at his arraignment Monday.

Jaynes exchanged hundreds of Facebook messages dating back to June 2021 with a child who was 15 years old at the time, according to charging documents. In those conversations, Jaynes allegedly flirted with the child and discussed sexually explicit topics. Records of those messages also showed Jaynes allegedly grooming the 15-year-old for a relationship when the victim became an adult.

“I don’t want to go to prison; please don’t say anything to anyone,” Jaynes wrote to the victim, according to court documents.

A detective with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office obtained the Facebook records in October 2021 through a search warrant. That followed an interview with the child. In June of that same year, Jaynes is alleged to have met with the victim, who he groped during that meeting. Later that same day, Jaynes took the victim to his home, where charging documents say he raped the 15-year-old. The victim’s parents contacted law enforcement after learning what happened.

District Court Judge Mary Knisely set Jaynes’s bond at $105,000. As part of the conditions of his release, he will be required to be monitored by GPS. He has a tentative trial date set for June 6. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Because the victim was 15 years old at the time of the alleged rape, Jaynes could face four to 100 years in prison or a life sentence if convicted of sexual abuse of children. He could also be fined up to $10,000. A conviction for sexual intercourse without consent could have similar consequences regarding prison time, along with a $50,000 fine.

Jaynes was previously charged in Yellowstone County District Court with felony theft. County prosecutors allege that in August 2020, Jaynes picked several parts off a stolen pickup truck. The value of the stolen truck parts were estimated to be $4,000. Jaynes pleaded not guilty to the charge, telling a Yellowstone County deputy that he bought the parts from a person named “Jim Bob” for $30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.