Billings man charged with raping teen in Walmart parking lot

A Billings man accused of raping a teenage girl last month will make his initial appearance in court Friday.

Tyson Lee Garza, 39, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

On Dec. 30, according to charging documents, a 14-year-old girl was at the Walmart on King Avenue West with her grandfather. She went into the store ahead of her grandfather, court documents said. Surveillance footage allegedly showed the girl and a man later identified as Garza walking out of the store and into the parking lot.

Gazra gave the girl the impression that he knew her grandfather, and he asked the girl to sit and his truck while he put away groceries, court documents allege. Garza then allegedly got in the truck with the girl and offered her drugs. Moments later, according to charging documents, he raped her.

The girl managed to escape the truck and walked into Walmart, court documents said, where her grandfather met her. They were apart for about 15 minutes, documents allege. She told her grandfather what happened, and officers with the Billings Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart. She provided police with a description of the man who assaulted her and his truck. While being examined at a local hospital, court documents said, the girl’s body showed signs of trauma.

BPD investigators allegedly obtained surveillance footage and purchase records placing Garza at the Walmart immediately before the attack.

On Wednesday, court documents said, Billings police stopped Garza in a truck for a traffic violation. County prosecutors alleged the truck matched the girl’s description, and he was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day.

The investigation into the girl’s assault is still ongoing, and police have applied for warrants to search the truck and for Garza’s DNA. If convicted, Garza could be sentenced from four to 100 years in prison.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, which can connect survivors to confidential support and referrals, with dozens of programs for survivors available in Montana.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at (800) 656 4673. The Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has a directory for victim services in the state at mcadsv.com/victim-service-programs-by-region/.