Anonymous tips of child sex abuse material shared online have led to criminal charges against a Billings man.

Dylan Vidal Jefferson, 38, is facing one count of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court. County prosecutors charged Jefferson on Friday following an investigation by Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and FBI agents.

From Dec. 1 through March, according to charging documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received four cyber tips of someone uploading child sex abuse material and having pedophilic discussions online. Three of the tips came from Instagram, and one from Facebook.

On three occasions, court documents said, an Instagram user from two accounts uploaded photos showing sexually explicit photos of children. The photos included teenage and prepubescent girls. Information about the user provided by Instagram to a DCI agent — specifically email addresses and phone numbers — allegedly linked the accounts to Jefferson. The names of the two accounts, according to charging documents, were “itscaturdaymeow” and “xrod.o.”

In March, Facebook allegedly alerted investigators to a user, later identified as Jefferson, discussing a possible sexual encounter with a child. A DCI agent reviewed messages exchanged on the social media accounts used by Jefferson, court documents said, where he described himself as a “pedo.” The agent found Jefferson’s address in Billings on Central Avenue, according to charging documents, next to a daycare.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jefferson outside of his home Thursday, court documents said. He agreed to provide a statement to DCI and FBI agents, and allegedly admitted to receiving and distributing child sex abuse material.

The non-profit NCMEC, created by Congress to combat child victimization, maintains a hotline and online portal for reporting child abuse. Users and electronic service providers are able to submit reports. In 2021, over 99% of the 30,000,000 Cybertips submitted to MCMEC were reports of suspected child sex abuse material.

Although every gender has been victimized in child sex abuse material shared online, according to data from the center, underage girls are most frequently depicted. Since 2002, the center’s Child Victim Identification Program has identified nearly 20,000 victims in child sex abuse material produced in the United States. Last year, NCMEC notified local and federal law enforcement of more than 4,000 potential new victims depicted in child sex abuse material.

Jefferson is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday. If convicted of child sex abuse, he could be sentenced up to life in prison. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

On Friday, a Billings man pleaded not guilty to similar charges, with county prosecutors alleging he tried enticing two people he thought were underage girls into meeting for sex. Joshua Allen Morgan, a 39 year-old previously sentenced for coercing teenage girl into sending him lewd photos, is facing one count of sexual abuse of children.

Tips of possible online child exploitation can be sent directly to the NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/ or by dialing 1-800-843-5678.

Editor’s note: Dylan Jefferson was featured in an Aug. 4, 2022 Gazette story in which he advocated for a bill that would fund treatment for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.