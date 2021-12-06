Billings man charged with stabbing his mother to death

According to charging documents, when police asked where the blood came from, Bergman replied, “I just stabbed and killed my mother.”

The cop immediately handcuffed Bergman. Police said Bergman “showed no emotions and had a glazed over look about his face.”

Using Bergman’s ID card, the BPD officers discovered his address and went to the house to investigate. After no answer at the door, the officers looked through the windows and checked the back door where they found what looked like blood on the porch, according to charging documents.

Through the windows they saw a woman lying face down covered in blood. Nearby lay a kitchen knife.

The officers asked their back-up to hurry and entered the house. After finding no one else inside, they checked the woman for signs of life, but she was already dead from multiple stab wounds. Signs of a struggle were evident throughout the house, charging documents state.

Police would later learn the woman was Bergman’s mother, Cynthia Cook. She lived at the house with only her son.