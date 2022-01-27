Billings man charged with stabbing motel employee

A Billings man has been charged with stabbing an employee at a downtown motel.
Benedict Dale Fredericks, 43, was arraigned Thursday on an assault charge in Yellowstone County District Court, a felony offence. The charge stemmed from an attack reported Tuesday at the Bourbon Street Hotel.
Billings police responded to the report of an assault on the 3300 block of First Avenue North, according to an affidavit, where they found a man holding a bloodied towel to his head. Officers found that he was wounded on his head and under one of his arms.
A witness told police that the injured man, who worked at the motel, had told Fredericks to leave the property because he was yelling at someone to give him his car keys. Fredericks allegedly started to fight with the man, who pushed Fredericks. Fredericks pulled out a knife, documents say, and stabbed the motel employee several times.
Another employee pulled Fredericks off the man, and held him until police arrived. Another witness at the scene also sprayed Fredericks with pepper spray, according to charging documents.
A police officer noticed blood on Fredericks’ hands and face, but he told police that he did not do anything wrong. In an interview with police, documents say, the motel employee said prior to the alleged assault, a resident came to him and said Fredericks was being belligerent in the parking lot and trying to break into a vehicle.
Fredericks is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He had previously been sentenced in Yellowstone County for assault with a weapon and forgery, according to court records. He was on probation at the time of his arrest Tuesday.
If convicted, Fredericks faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.
Reports of assaults with a weapon have nearly tripled over the course of the pandemic, according to data from the Billings Police Department. The year 2019 ended with 134 reported assaults, compared to the 393 tallied by the end of 2021.
Throughout the month of January, police have responded to at least seven reports of shootings or stabbings in Billings, and investigations are still ongoing in three deaths.