Billings man charged with stabbing motel employee

A Billings man has been charged with stabbing an employee at a downtown motel.

Benedict Dale Fredericks, 43, was arraigned Thursday on an assault charge in Yellowstone County District Court, a felony offence. The charge stemmed from an attack reported Tuesday at the Bourbon Street Hotel.

Billings police responded to the report of an assault on the 3300 block of First Avenue North, according to an affidavit, where they found a man holding a bloodied towel to his head. Officers found that he was wounded on his head and under one of his arms.

A witness told police that the injured man, who worked at the motel, had told Fredericks to leave the property because he was yelling at someone to give him his car keys. Fredericks allegedly started to fight with the man, who pushed Fredericks. Fredericks pulled out a knife, documents say, and stabbed the motel employee several times.

Another employee pulled Fredericks off the man, and held him until police arrived. Another witness at the scene also sprayed Fredericks with pepper spray, according to charging documents.