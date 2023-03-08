A Billings man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in the custody of Department of Health and Human Services for killing his mother during a mental health crisis.

Johan Dean Bergman, 30, previously pleaded no contest in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Bergman, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, stabbed Cynthia Cook to death at their home in the Billings Heights in December 2021.

“I thought my illness was a strength and tool, but I had no control over my addictions or habits and behaviors,” Bergman said in court Wednesday. “I did the one thing I was trying never to do, and that was hurt my family and the ones around me.”

Billings police arrested Bergman on the morning of Dec. 4, 2021 after receiving reports from businesses on Main Street of an intoxicated man acting strangely. A gas station employee told officers a man came into his store, bought a pack of cigarettes and stole a lighter before leaving on foot. The man, who was later identified as Bergman, had blood on his shirt.

Police found Bergman on the 700 block of Main Street. An officer asked where the blood on his hand and shirt came from, according to court documents, and Bergman answered, “I just stabbed and killed my mother.”

Police arrested Bergman, and learned his home address after looking through his wallet.

During a welfare check at Bergman’s home on the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane that same morning, an officer saw a woman through a window. She was face-down on the floor. When first responders entered the house, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene. A kitchen knife was lying near her body. The county coroner later identified the woman as Cynthia Cook. She died from multiple stab wounds. County prosecutors initially charged Bergman with deliberate homicide.

Bergman received several psychological evaluations in the weeks that followed, and he was diagnosed with moderate-to-severe schizophrenia. Prior to his arrest in December 2021, he had been committed to Montana State Hospital six times for mental health treatment, according to testimony shared in court Wednesday.

Along with schizophrenia, doctors with DPHHS determined Bergman also had substance use disorders. In conversations with mental health professionals, Bergman described himself as a “pressure cooker,” unable to control his anger, his addictions and his thoughts. One psychologist concluded Bergman killed his mother in the midst of dealing with his chronic mental illness.

In September 2021, Bergman and his counsel, public defender Natasha Hammack, reached an agreement with county prosecutors. Bergman pleaded no contest to mitigated deliberate homicide, with a weapons enhancement. In exchange for his not contest plea, prosecutors recommended Bergman be sentenced to 50 years in DPHHS.

In court Wednesday, Hammack raised no objections to prosecutors’ recommendations. Through her time representing Bergman, Hammack said one word could describe the situation: tragedy.

“When he (Bergman) is medicated, he is kind,” Hammack said. “He is smart. He is well read. He has a great sense of humor. And he cares very much for his family, and his mother was incredibly important to him … And he has been struggling with how difficult this entire situation is, how his actions have brought us to today.”

Although he was escorted into court by county deputies with his hands cuffed, Bergman was dressed in a collared shirt and slacks for his sentencing. Members of his and Cynthia Cook's family watched the proceedings via teleconference.

District Judge Rod Souza followed the recommendation in sentencing Bergman to 50 years in the custody of DPHHS, 40 years for mitigated deliberate homicide and 10 years for the weapons enhancement. The violent nature of the crime, with Bergman attacking and killing his mother unprovoked, Souza said, warranted Bergman’s incarceration.

In January 2022, District Judge Michael G. Moses sentenced a Billings man to 75 years with DPHHS after he pleaded no contest to homicide. Moses ruled Beau Daniel Papin, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was in no condition to realize the severity of his crime when he killed his mother the previous year.

Bergman will serve his sentence in a secure MSH facility. Per Montana law, he will be under the care of mental health experts. Should they determine that he’s fit for transfer to a correctional facility, that decision will ultimately fall on Yellowstone County District Court.