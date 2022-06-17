Billings man convicted of kidnapping children and cocaine dealing

A federal judge convicted a Billings man Thursday of a series of sex and drug crimes, including the kidnapping of children.

Angelo Corey Stackhouse was found guilty of seven federal offences following a four-day bench trial. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, who presided over the trial, found Stackhouse guilty of meth and cocaine distribution, transporting a person with the intent to engage in illegal sex acts and kidnapping, among other crimes. Stackhouse kidnapped two girls in order to sexually assault them, according to court documents, one from Billings and another from the Crow Reservation.

“Stackhouse was a violent cocaine trafficker who used drugs, a firearm and threats to prey on and sexually assault victims, including kidnapping two minor girls with the purpose to sexually assault them. Stackhouse’s convictions hold him accountable for multiple crimes,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a press release Thursday.

Starting in early 2020, according to court documents, Stackhouse began selling cocaine in Billings. He retrieved his supply through several trips to Denver. During one of these trips, prosecutors said, Stackhouse sexually assaulted a woman who accompanied him in a Denver hotel room. Stackhouse said in court that he began selling cocaine in Billings because he was laid off from work and needed to earn money for his family.

Stackhouse continued to distribute meth and cocaine in Billings throughout the summer of 2020, according to federal prosecutors. In September 2020 and April 2021, court documents say, Stackhouse kidnapped two girls in Billings and Pryor, respectively. He brought them both to Billings motels and sexually assaulted them.

A grand jury indicted Stackhouse, who had prior convictions of attempted homicide and robbery, in May 2021. The original charges included cocaine and meth possession, possession with intent to distribute meth and transporting a person with the intent to engage in illegal sex acts. A superseding indictment was filed in November of that year, which added kidnapping to the charges.

Stackhouse, also known as “Ice” according to court documents, pleaded not guilty to all counts. He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in December 2021, an agreement in which he would have pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping. District Judge Watters denied the agreement after Stackhouse insisted at his change of plea hearing that he did not kidnap one of the girls mentioned in charging documents.

The bench trial began June 13, and included dozens of witnesses who testified on the prosecution’s behalf. Watters convicted Stackhouse of all seven counts listed in the most recent indictment.

Stackhouse is scheduled to be sentenced October 27, and he is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He faces the possibility of up to life in prison.

