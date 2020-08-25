Billings man denies charges in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

A witness told troopers she saw the motorcycle stopped at the intersection of South 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road, when the Impala drove up at a high rate of speed and struck the motorcycle from behind, charges state.

The witness said she saw no brake lights or attempts to swerve out of the way before the two people on the motorcycle were thrown into the roadway.

The driver continued through the intersection, stopped his car and ran, the woman told investigators.

The responding trooper noted the Impala was parked beyond the intersection and had its driver’s door open. Debris was in the intersection.

Buccelli is charged with drug possession because troopers allegedly found a meth loker (a type of glass pipe) and suspected meth on the car floorboard while searching his car.

Buccelli’s mother said Buccelli came to her house at 5:30 a.m. on the day after the crash and, when she confronted him, said he planned to turn himself in to police and left soon after.

On Aug. 13, MHP asked for the public’s help in finding Buccelli. He was arrested the next day in Lake County after a short chase from law enforcement, which involved four law enforcement agencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.