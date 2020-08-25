Billings man denies charges in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

The 27-year-old man accused of killing a motorcyclist in July and then fleeing the scene pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday.
Dominick Anthony James Buccelli was arrested in Lake County on Aug. 14, after law enforcement asked for the public’s help in finding him.
Buccelli was identified as a suspect in one of two fatal wrecks on July 20 in Yellowstone County. He's charged in the death of 49-year-old Marie Golden. A 48-year-old man on the motorcycle with Golden was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Buccelli pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three felony charges: vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Buccelli was arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court. Judge Michael Moses set bail at $250,000. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.
According to charges, Buccelli was driving at 76 mph before the crash and braked only a half-second before striking the back of the motorcycle, Montana Highway Patrol investigators found after obtaining the electronic data recorder from Buccelli’s Chevy Impala.
A witness told troopers she saw the motorcycle stopped at the intersection of South 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road, when the Impala drove up at a high rate of speed and struck the motorcycle from behind, charges state.
The witness said she saw no brake lights or attempts to swerve out of the way before the two people on the motorcycle were thrown into the roadway.
The driver continued through the intersection, stopped his car and ran, the woman told investigators.
The responding trooper noted the Impala was parked beyond the intersection and had its driver’s door open. Debris was in the intersection.
Buccelli is charged with drug possession because troopers allegedly found a meth loker (a type of glass pipe) and suspected meth on the car floorboard while searching his car.
Buccelli’s mother said Buccelli came to her house at 5:30 a.m. on the day after the crash and, when she confronted him, said he planned to turn himself in to police and left soon after.
On Aug. 13, MHP asked for the public’s help in finding Buccelli. He was arrested the next day in Lake County after a short chase from law enforcement, which involved four law enforcement agencies.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.