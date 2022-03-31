Billings man dies after rescue from mobile home fire

A Billings man died Tuesday after fire crews rescued him from a mobile home that caught fire.

Edward J. Rykowski, 66, was being treated for his injuries at an out-of-state hospital at the time of his death, according to a statement Friday from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Billings firefighters and county deputies arrived at a single-wide mobile home on Kimble Drive early Monday morning after a neighbor reported a fire, Linder wrote. Inside the home, they found Rykowski, who was taken to a local hospital for immediate care, then transported out of state. Linder wrote the exact cause of his death, and the extent of his injuries has not yet been reported to his office.

“He was taken to a burn center in Colorado…I don’t know how much has been done as far as an autopsy goes, but we’ll have to wait for the reports from their medical professionals,” Linder told the Gazette.

Rykowski suffered burn injuries, according to a media release from the Billings Fire Department published earlier this week. Although the structure remained standing by the time crews extinguished the blaze, it still caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Linder wrote Friday that Yellowstone County detectives are working with the BFD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine the cause of the fire. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency, and frequently collaborates with ATF investigators when assigned to find the cause of a fire, Linder said. No foul play is expected at this time.

