Billings man dies after rollover crash near Highway 87

A Billings man died Dec. 2 after a rollover crash on a rural road north of Billings earlier in the week.

The 25-year-old was driving alone in an SUV east on Mailbox Road off Highway 87 on Nov. 29, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol. Near the intersection of Mica Road, the vehicle hit a dog. The driver overcorrected and went off the right side of the road.

The SUV overturned and driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Emergency crews transported the man to a Billings hospital, where he died of his injuries three days later.

More than 220 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to preliminary data from MHP, with more deaths this year than all of 2020 or 2019. In about a third of the fatalities recorded in 2021, MHP has confirmed that the travelers were not wearing seat belts.

