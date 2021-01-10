Billings man dies in car crash on Shepherd Acton Road

A Billings man died early Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving on Shepherd Acton Road rolled over and crashed into a power pole, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:11 a.m. on Shepherd Acton Road near 12 Mile Road.

An initial crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol described the man who died as a 27-year-old from Billings.

The truck was westbound on Shepherd Acton Road before it went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, according to MHP. The vehicle turned broadside passenger side first and rolled multiple times before hitting a power pole, phone box and mail box. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, according to MHP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Speed and alcohol are both being investigated as possible factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.