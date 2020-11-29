Billings man dies in Friday rollover crash near Broadus

A 60-year-old man from Billings died Friday after the pickup truck he was driving rolled over and crashed near Broadus, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Powder River County crash was first reported at about 4:51 p.m. Friday.

Before the crash the man was driving a pickup truck and hauling a trailer westbound on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 80 when he passed a semi, according to an MHP crash narrative.

After passing the semi the man got back into the westbound lane and then lost control of his truck and trailer, crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway, according to MHP.

After leaving the roadway, the pickup truck rolled over and crashed in the ditch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was wearing his seat belt.

The MHP report described road conditions as clear and dry. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected as possible factors in the crash, according to MHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.