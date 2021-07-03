Billings man dies in motorcycle crash near Big Timber

A Billings man died Friday night after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle near Big Timber.

The 30-year-old was speeding onto the Interstate 90 west off-ramp. He ran his Yamaha motorcycle through a stop sign where the road intersects with Highway 10, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. The motorcycle collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 in a T-bone crash.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old man from Oklahoma, was not hurt. The road conditions were dry, according to MHP, and both speed and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.

MHP Trooper Lane Knows His Gun was assigned to investigate the wreck, which occurred just after 10 p.m.

A total of 107 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, two of them in the past day. Fatalities in the state are up by nearly 30% when compared to this same time last year, according to the latest report from MHP. Of the fatal crashes recorded by MHP in 2021, at least 10 involved motorcycles.

Prior to Friday’s crash, a Billings man died in mid-June while riding a motorcycle when he hit the center of the roundabout at Grand Avenue and 36th Street West. On Tuesday, a 21-year-old man went to the hospital with serious injuries after hitting the side of an SUV at King Avenue West and 20th Street West.

