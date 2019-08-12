A Billings man died Friday from injuries after his electric scooter collided with a vehicle on Aug. 4 while on vacation in Denver.
Cameron D. Hagan, 26, of Billings, died on Friday at the Denver Health Medical Center, according to his close friend Christian Johner. The Denver Police Department confirmed that Hagan was the man who died in the Aug. 4 crash.
Hagan was injured that Sunday while riding a Lyft e-scooter in a residential area in mid-town Denver with Johner. Hagan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of West 32nd Avenue, when he attempted to cross the street.
He drove directly in front of an oncoming Honda Civic driven by a 27-year-old woman from Denver, traveling west, according to a report by DPD provided to the Billings Gazette.
Hagan was ejected from the scooter. He was not wearing a helmet or safety gear, Johner said. He was taken to the Denver Health Medical Center with severe head injuries. The driver of the Honda was not charged with anything, according to DPD. Police found Hagan to be at fault for the crash.
Johner, who witnessed the crash and called 911, called it a freak accident.
"There was a lifted pickup truck that was parked, not illegally, but obstructing his view to tell if the car was there," he said. "The same parked truck limited the vision of the driver (of the Honda). It wasn't the fault of the driver and it wasn't the fault of Cameron."
This is the first e-scooter fatality in Denver, the Denver Post reported. E-scooters are a new edition to Montana. Bozeman is the first city in Montana to have e-scooters, which rolled out in July, the according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.